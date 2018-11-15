Ronda Rousey Mocks Becky Lynch For Pulling Out of Their Survivor Series Match

View this post on Instagram

@beckylynchwwe Sucker punched? I’m gunna skip past the blatant hypocrisy of the chick who literally ambushed me with my pants down in the locker room and hit me with a chair while my back was turned complaining about getting blindsided and point out something else extremely obvious. You were punching Nia in the back of the head and she turned around and laid you out with one half closed fist. 🤔 You had the jump on all of us at #Raw and walked out with a broken face and a severe concussion acting like you’re the biggest badass on earth. And the next day YOU backed out of our match. That’s some #BackwardsBullshitBecky We both know you came to Raw looking for a reason to back out. Keep clutching your Dr’s note, in the meantime I’ll be proving to the world @charlottewwe bleeds red just like everyone else. #RondaVsCharlotte #SurvivorSeries #Nov18