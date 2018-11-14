WWE News: Ronda Rousey Mocks Becky Lynch’s Ability To Take A Punch, Seth Rollins Not Focused On Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan’s WWE Title Photo Shoot

– It was announced on last night’s WWE Smackdown that Becky Lynch is not medically cleared for Survivor Series due to a broken nose and concussion. Ronda Rousey has commented…

I’m really sorry to hear The Millennial Man will not be showing up for her legally arranged ass whooping on November 18th at the Staples Center. Unfortunately now everyone knows if someone hauls off and punches you for real, your face implodes. I suggest you keep practicing your tough guys faces in the mirror, should be very effective physical therapy. And have fun watching Korean soap operas on Netflix or whatever the hell the Millennial Man does with her free time. Don’t worry I’m not the back stabbing cheap shotting ambushing cowardly type, so you’re perfectly safe to take your time and heal up until your figurative balls have dropped and you’re finally ready to for your comeuppance. I want you 100% healed up, prepared, and looking me in the eye when the bell rings. Lemmie know when you’re done healing your boo boos and ready for me to serve you your ass on a silver platter with your avocado toast. I do have to admit, The Millennial Man is stunningly conniving. She poked the bear and ran like a bat outta hell when the bear awoke – Feeding me her favorite frienemy and fellow #[email protected] is a new level of manipulative cowardice, even for The Millennial Man. @charlottewwe is a Superfight and I’ve always wanted to fight her – but she’s just the stand in for the beating @beckylynchwwe has coming to her this Sunday. I’ll be sending The Champ a choice piece of Charlotte as a souvenir

– Even after Shinsuke Nakamura’ threats on last night’s WWE Smackdown, Seth Rollins can’t find focus for his Survivor Series match…

There aren’t words to properly convey the way this made me feel. I’d love to be putting more energy into the dream match I’ve got with @ShinsukeN at #SurvivorSeries on Sunday, but this image is all consuming. I’ve got to find a way. pic.twitter.com/1UvO4lUJ11 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 14, 2018

– Following his WWE Title win on last night’s WWE Smackdown, Daniel Bryan posed for his WWE Title photo shoot…