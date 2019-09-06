Ronda Rousey Moved To Alumni Section On WWE.Com, Celebrating Two-Year Wedding Anniversary

Ronda Rousey has been moved to the Alumni section of the WWE.com roster. Up until this week, she had been listed among the current superstars. Her last appearance for WWE was at Wrestlemania, where she lost to Becky Lynch in a triple threat match that also included Charlotte Flair. She is currently set to appear on the new season of Total Divas, so she is still affiliated with WWE in some form.

Meanwhile, Rousey celebrated her two-year wedding anniversary with Travis Browne today. Browne wrote on Instagram: “Happy anniversary My Love!!! I know I’m 4days late but that’s because we were enjoying our day instead of being on social. She lets me be nerdy with the rock formations lol this one is called “The Amphitheater”.”