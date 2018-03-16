 

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Moving Into Combat Sports Management, Survivor Series Travel Packages Still Available, AJ Styles Prepares For Fastlane In New Video

March 16, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ronda Rousey

– In a post on Twitter, Golden Boy Boxing announced the signing of welterweight Ferdinand Kerobyan, the first client of Ronda Rousey’s One Fight Management firm. Rousey also commented on the signing on social media.

– Travel packages for Survivor Series are still available and will be until Monday. You can get yours here.

– WWE posted a new video looking at a day in the life of AJ Styles as he prepared for Fastlane last Sunday.

