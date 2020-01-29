wrestling / News

Ronda Rousey, MVP, and Santino Marella Set for This Week’s WWE After the Bell

January 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE.com has announced a huge guest slate for this week’s edition of After The Bell With Corey Graves. This week’s show will feature former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey, former US champion MVP, and former US and Intercontinental champion Santino Marella. You can check out the full announcement below.

MVP will discuss his return return to the WWE at Sunday’s Royal Rumble. Santino Marella will be discussing his return as his “Santina Marella” alter-ego.

Ronda Rousey, Santino Marella and MVP guest-star on this week’s After the Bell

For the first time since WrestleMania 35, Ronda Rousey will appear on WWE programming when she guest-stars on Corey Graves’ latest edition of After the Bell.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet, who was most recently seen on Total Divas but is currently out of the WWE orbit, will be joined by a pair of Superstars who have plenty to say about the 2020 Royal Rumble event: Montel Vontavious Porter, who made his in-ring return in the match, and Santino Marella, who was represented in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match by his (ahem) sister, Santina.

Rousey has plenty to say about her friend and fellow ATB guest Shayna Baszler and the rest of the NXT Women’s division, while MVP and Santino are breaking down the events of WWE’s January classic. Plus, the After the Bell-WWE’s The Bump crossover you never knew you wanted will finally happen when Matt Camp joins Corey in the studio!

WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday; click here and subscribe to never miss an episode.

