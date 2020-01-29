Ronda Rousey, MVP, and Santino Marella Set for This Week’s WWE After the Bell

– WWE.com has announced a huge guest slate for this week’s edition of After The Bell With Corey Graves. This week’s show will feature former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey, former US champion MVP, and former US and Intercontinental champion Santino Marella. You can check out the full announcement below.

MVP will discuss his return return to the WWE at Sunday’s Royal Rumble. Santino Marella will be discussing his return as his “Santina Marella” alter-ego.