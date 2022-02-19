wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey & Naomi Best Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville at WWE Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)
– Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville really couldn’t beat Ronda Rousey with one arm tied behind her back. Rousey and her tag team partner, Naomi, were victorious over the SmackDown Women’s champion and Deville at today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Per the stipulations, Rousey had one arm tied behind her back for the entire match. Rousey and Naomi still picked up the victory after Rousey submitted Deville with an armbar, using only one arm. You can check out some clips and images from the matchup posted by WWE on Twitter below.
Rousey is currently scheduled to face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38. The event is scheduled for April 2-3 in Arlington, Texas.
Ronda Rousey recently made her WWE return last month at the Royal Rumble 2022 event. She won the women’s Rumble match in order to earn a WrestleMania title shot, and she picked Charlotte Flair as her opponent.
You can check out 411’s live coverage of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 here.
#SmackDown Women's Champion @MsCharlotteWWE has arrived at #WWEChamber. pic.twitter.com/a67vty6QTT
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
Feel the GLOW at #WWEChamber@NaomiWWE pic.twitter.com/VWuLc3SYe8
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
Here comes @RondaRousey!#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/7g7JysBhbG
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
Focused and in the zone.@RondaRousey #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/PWm6zXtjr3
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
Can @RondaRousey succeed in this match with one arm tied behind her back?#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/7tBy9Xv7iu
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
Woah woah woah, @SonyaDevilleWWE!!!#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/AodZ4p366f
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
When in doubt, bring the kicks out!@RondaRousey #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/rAdbXkWTs0
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
👏👏👏 @NaomiWWE!#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/R8p8NriBao
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
😲😲😲@NaomiWWE #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/alZetHoOAF
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
Here are your winners … @RondaRousey & @NaomiWWE!#WWEChamber
🦚 https://t.co/TH3AlOnx8V
🌎 https://t.co/Jz5J00n4Gs pic.twitter.com/rxO8QEs3ky
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
One arm's enough for @RondaRousey to make a 🔥🔥🔥 tag to @NaomiWWE!#WWEChamber @MsCharlotteWWE @SonyaDevilleWWE pic.twitter.com/4swupcnUHL
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says No One Wanted Cody Rhodes To Leave AEW, Adds That He’s Currently Working On ‘Something Massive’
- Note On Why Keith Lee Didn’t Wrestle At This Week’s AEW Dynamite Taping
- Details On Backstage Perception of Cody and Brandi Rhodes in AEW, His Relationship With The Elite, More
- Ric Flair On His Split From Partner, Says No One From WWE Reached Out After