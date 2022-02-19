Ronda Rousey & Naomi Best Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville at WWE Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville really couldn’t beat Ronda Rousey with one arm tied behind her back. Rousey and her tag team partner, Naomi, were victorious over the SmackDown Women’s champion and Deville at today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Per the stipulations, Rousey had one arm tied behind her back for the entire match. Rousey and Naomi still picked up the victory after Rousey submitted Deville with an armbar, using only one arm. You can check out some clips and images from the matchup posted by WWE on Twitter below.

Rousey is currently scheduled to face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38. The event is scheduled for April 2-3 in Arlington, Texas.

Ronda Rousey recently made her WWE return last month at the Royal Rumble 2022 event. She won the women’s Rumble match in order to earn a WrestleMania title shot, and she picked Charlotte Flair as her opponent.

You can check out 411’s live coverage of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 here.