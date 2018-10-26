Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey and Natalya Talk With Rachael Ray, Mattel Promotes Evolution, Latest Unboxed With Zack Ryder

October 26, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ronda Rousey Natalya WWE Hell in a Cell

– Ronda Rousey and Natalya were guests on the latest episode of Rachael Ray’s talk show to promote WWE Evolution.

– Mattel promoted Evolution, and their action figures, with a post on Twitter:

– UpUpDownDown has posted the latest edition of Unboxed with Zack Ryder, looking at Mattel’s WWE Retrofest figures.

