WWE News: Ronda Rousey and Natalya Talk With Rachael Ray, Mattel Promotes Evolution, Latest Unboxed With Zack Ryder
October 26, 2018
– Ronda Rousey and Natalya were guests on the latest episode of Rachael Ray’s talk show to promote WWE Evolution.
– Mattel promoted Evolution, and their action figures, with a post on Twitter:
.@WWEAsuka just kicked things up a notch with the Princess of Staten Island @CarmellaWWE! #WWEEvolution
Recreate your favorite @WWE match-ups with WWE Superstars action figures, available at @amazon. https://t.co/zylEuz4rLW pic.twitter.com/2MXotDFcwJ
— Mattel (@Mattel) October 25, 2018
– UpUpDownDown has posted the latest edition of Unboxed with Zack Ryder, looking at Mattel’s WWE Retrofest figures.