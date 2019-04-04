wrestling / News

Ronda Rousey Discusses Being Part of the First WrestleMania Women’s Main Event on NBC’s Today

April 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– NBC released some clips of Ronda Rousey appearing on Today to promote WrestleMania 35. You can check out some clips from her appearance earlier today on the show below. Rousey discussed being a part of the first women’s main event for WrestleMania.

