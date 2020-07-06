WWE News: Ronda Rousey’s New Cows, Blackheart & Nox On Challenging Sasha & Bayley, Vince McMahon Sr. Birthday

wrestling / News

July 6, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
– Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox chase gold by challenging WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley on NXT. Shotzi and Tegan open up about facing Bayley and Sasha and what it would mean to capture tag team gold in the future.

– Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne show off their new cows.

– Vince McMahon Sr. would have been 106 years old today.

