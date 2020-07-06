wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey’s New Cows, Blackheart & Nox On Challenging Sasha & Bayley, Vince McMahon Sr. Birthday
July 6, 2020 | Posted by
– Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox chase gold by challenging WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley on NXT. Shotzi and Tegan open up about facing Bayley and Sasha and what it would mean to capture tag team gold in the future.
– Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne show off their new cows.
– Vince McMahon Sr. would have been 106 years old today.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Fans’ Polarized Reactions to Roman Reigns, Explains How a Reigns Heel Turn Could Work Now
- Mick Foley Says He Resented Hell in a Cell Match For Years, Recalls People Being Surprised He Was Hurt in Matches
- Becky Lynch on The Original Idea to Give Up Raw Women’s Title After Becoming Pregnant, That Raw Being an ‘Emotional Day’
- Matt Riddle’s Accuser Posts Photo Of Them Together From 2019