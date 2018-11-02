Various News: Ronda Rousey Reveals New DNB Shirt, Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar Tale of the Tape, and Will Ospreay Shares Twitter Exchange With Daniel Bryan

– Ronda Rousey shared a new video on her Instagram account today, revealing her new “Don’t be a D.N.B.” shirt. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE has released the Tale of the Tape for today’s Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal title at today’s Crown Jewel event. You can check out the tweet below.

– NJPW star Will Ospreay and WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan shared an exchange on Twitter over the bowl cut hair style. You can check out that Twitter exchange below.