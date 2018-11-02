wrestling / News
Various News: Ronda Rousey Reveals New DNB Shirt, Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar Tale of the Tape, and Will Ospreay Shares Twitter Exchange With Daniel Bryan
– Ronda Rousey shared a new video on her Instagram account today, revealing her new “Don’t be a D.N.B.” shirt. You can check out that clip below.
The DNB 2.0 is fresh off the presses – and we’re giving away the first few ever made! All you gotta do to win is go follow @rondarouseydotcom, tag 3 friends on the last post( I left a little present there for you guys) and the winner will be announced on Monday!! Thanks guys!!
– WWE has released the Tale of the Tape for today’s Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal title at today’s Crown Jewel event. You can check out the tweet below.
A new #UniversalChampion will be crowned TODAY at #WWECrownJewel, but who will it be: @BrockLesnar or @BraunStrowman? pic.twitter.com/XTvzXhM0YE
– NJPW star Will Ospreay and WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan shared an exchange on Twitter over the bowl cut hair style. You can check out that Twitter exchange below.
Unpopular opinion: bowl cuts are rad https://t.co/ObReNdsW68
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) November 2, 2018