Various News: Ronda Rousey Gets A New Puppy, Iron Sheik Making Appearance For Highspots

– In her newest video on YouTube, Ronda Rousey documented her journey with her sister Julia to pick up a new puppy. Here’s the description for the video:

Julia is out of college and Ronda needs to go to Chicago to pick up a new puppy named after the character of her favorite video game, Horizon Zero Dawn! Join Ronda and Julia for a cross-country pandemic-proof road trip for adventures, bickering, and big laughs!

– Sheiky Baby is back. According to PWInsider, The Iron Sheik will be appearing at a special event for Highspots on Thursday. The event will also feature a Doom reunion on Tuesday with Ron Simmons, Butch Reed, and Teddy Long joining the live stream. The guests will be signing items while also taking part in an interview session.

You can visit Highspots Auctions to interact and purchase signed items.