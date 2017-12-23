More On Ronda Rousey Not Being Able To Appear At Royal Rumble

As we’ve previously reported, contract negotiations between Ronda Rousey and the WWE hadn’t started as of last week due to her filming commitment on Mile 22. However there have still been rumors that she will appear in the women’s Royal Rumble. Now Pro Wrestling Sheet has more details on her filming schedule and why it makes her Rumble appearance very unlikely.

The film, which also stars Mark Wahlberg, began production last month in Atlanta. Now, a crew member revealed that it will film in Colombia for a long period of time after the holidays.

It’s unknown when filming will be complete in Bogota, but one source claimed it will be after the Rumble. Since the set is out of the country, it makes it unlikely that she will make it to Philadelphia on January 28. In addition to that, a deal between Rousey and WWE still hasn’t been finalized. While WWE has expressed interest to her team, she likely won’t make an appearance unless deal is signed first.