Ronda Rousey on How Plans Change ‘All the Time’ for the WWE Creative Process

– During a recent Facebook livestream, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey discussed how creative plans could change in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ronda Rousey on how plans change with the WWE creative process: “Actually, not true [that things are set always set in stone]. A lot of things change all the time. People have an idea of what they want overall months in advance, but as things go along, and a lot of the time the audience has a lot to do with it and the reception, things do change. Sometimes things change in the ring where people think it’s going to be one thing and then the ref is like ‘nope, this is what’s happening.’ And it’s not as set in stone as you would think. We get curveballs all the time.”

On appearing on SmackDown this week: “Yes, I am working at all of those. WrestleMania and Smackdown, which is going to be such a crazy 24 hours leading up to WrestleMania because it’s going to be Smackdown, and then we’re going to Hall of Fame and then Mania’s the next day. It’s going to be a long day, a late night that leads to another long night, a late night. It reminds me of when I did SNL and I was like literally no sleep for 24 hours leading up the show.”

Ronda Rousey will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38: Night 1 on Saturday, April 2. The event will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.