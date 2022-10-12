Ronda Rousey on How WWE Is Booking Her as a Heel

– During a recent gameplay livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey critiqued the segment on WWE SmackDown on Sept. 30 where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind after her match.

Rousey stated on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com), “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to attack me from behind, gets to hit me with bats, gets to do all this other stuff, and [fan’s reaction are], ‘Oh what a commendable, inspiring babyface.’ So I’m like, what the heck. I can’t even be a heel when I’m a heel.”

At WWE Extreme Rules 2022 last Saturday, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to regain the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Morgan previously won the belt from Rousey after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase at the MITB event last July.