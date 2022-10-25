– During a God of War gameplay livestream last week, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey commented on fans of Liv Morgan being mad that she beat Liv Morgan to win the title earlier this month at Extreme Rules, noting that “Liv fans have been mad all week” (via WrestlingInc.com). Rousey added, “Ah, man, well, she got to win a lot, okay. Jesus, guys.”

She added during the livestream on the finish to their title match, “It was kind of handy that there was a broken table right there that I could grab and grind into her neck. But yeah, apparently she’s into that kind of thing.”

Ronda Rousey beat Liv Morgan for the title at Extreme Rules. Morgan had previously beaten Rousey after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase earlier in July at MITB 2022.