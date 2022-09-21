wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey on Shayna Baszler Being One of the Best Workers in WWE
– During a recent gaming livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey spoke about wanting to see her friend Shayna Baszler getting a push in WWE.
Speaking on Baszler during her livestream, Rousey noted (via WrestlingInc.com), “You’re totally right about Shayna being one of the best people on the show, I need them to get their s*** together and realize it.”
At WWE Clash at the Castle, Shayna Baszler lost to SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan in a match for the title. Rousey will challenge Morgan for the title at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.
