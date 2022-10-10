wrestling / News

Ronda Rousey On Smackdown Women’s Title Win: ‘Cry About It, Neckbeards’

October 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ronda Rousey is the Smackdown Women’s Champion following Extreme Rules, and she had a message for those who aren’t happy about it. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan at Saturday’s PPV to win the title, and she posted to Instagram on Sunday morning with a picture of herself choking Baszler in the ropes with a pointed message.

As you can see below, Rousey wrote:

“Go home and cry about it, neckbeards #AndTheNew #TheyLive #Submit”

