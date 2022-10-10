wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey On Smackdown Women’s Title Win: ‘Cry About It, Neckbeards’
October 9, 2022 | Posted by
Ronda Rousey is the Smackdown Women’s Champion following Extreme Rules, and she had a message for those who aren’t happy about it. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan at Saturday’s PPV to win the title, and she posted to Instagram on Sunday morning with a picture of herself choking Baszler in the ropes with a pointed message.
As you can see below, Rousey wrote:
“Go home and cry about it, neckbeards #AndTheNew #TheyLive #Submit”
More Trending Stories
- Finn Balor on the Finish to WWE Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns, Wants to Revisit Match With Reigns
- Finn Balor on Plans for His Scrapped Universal Title Run, Triple H Taking Over as Head of Creative
- Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’
- More On Aftermath Of Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo Fight at AEW Dynamite