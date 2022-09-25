Ronda Rousey On What Weapons She Wants To Use At Extreme Rules

During her latest gaming livestream (via Wrestling Inc), Ronda Rousey mused on what weapons she would like to use at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. She will challenge Liv Morgan for the Smackdown women’s title in an extreme rules match.

She said: ““Definitely thumbtacks. But, I feel like there’s a couple weapons that are going to be unique to me and Liv. I do love me some kendo stick; kendo stick is kind of me and a Charlotte thing but I’ll bust out the double kendo stick and make it my thing, you know what I mean? That be kind of crazy if they gave us a chainsaw and made people think I chopped her arm off.”

When one fan mentioned LEGOs, she replied: “How fun would that be? I want to like, throw down LEGOs, and then take off her (Liv’s) shoes and make her walk the LEGOs.“