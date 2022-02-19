wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Will Fight With One Hand Tied Behind Her Back At Elimination Chamber
Ronda Rousey’s tag match with Naomi against Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville at Elimination Chamber now has a doozy of a stipulation. On tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, the four competitors had a contract signing for the match. During the segment, Deville announced that because Rousey said she could beat Sonya one handed, she will have to have one hand tied behind her back for the match.
Elimination Chamber takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday morning. You can see clips from the Smackdown segment below:
.@MsCharlotteWWE & @SonyaDevilleWWE are ready to sign on the dotted line!#SmackDown #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/eXWLQWu0yO
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
It's ON tomorrow at #WWEChamber!#SmackDown @RondaRousey @NaomiWWE @MsCharlotteWWE @SonyaDevilleWWE pic.twitter.com/VVWpzCt7jr
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
.@RondaRousey & @NaomiWWE set the tone for #WWEChamber! @SonyaDevilleWWE @MsCharlotteWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4OK2ar4Lb8
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Details On Backstage Perception of Cody and Brandi Rhodes in AEW, His Relationship With The Elite, More
- Latest On Reaction In AEW and WWE To Cody Rhodes’ AEW Exit
- Note On Rumored Plan For Buddy Matthews In AEW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Ric Flair On His Split From Partner, Says No One From WWE Reached Out After