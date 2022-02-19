Ronda Rousey Will Fight With One Hand Tied Behind Her Back At Elimination Chamber

Ronda Rousey’s tag match with Naomi against Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville at Elimination Chamber now has a doozy of a stipulation. On tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, the four competitors had a contract signing for the match. During the segment, Deville announced that because Rousey said she could beat Sonya one handed, she will have to have one hand tied behind her back for the match.

Elimination Chamber takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday morning. You can see clips from the Smackdown segment below: