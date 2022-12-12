Ronda Rousey Open To A Run As A Tag Team Champion

During her latest Youtube livestream (via Wrestling Inc), Ronda Rousey spoke about being open to a run as a tag team champion, noting she’s ready to change things up.

She said: “Yes. I’m happy just to have a tag title. I don’t need a singles title. A tag run would be fun. I mean, both is cool. I’ve been doing singles for so long, I’m ready to change it up. That’s another thing, too, people forget I only have a year-and-a-half of in-ring experience.“