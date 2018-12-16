Ronda Rousey’s Opponent Rumored for Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– According to a rumor stated by Dave Meltzer on The Wrestling Observer Radio (via RingsideNews.com), WWE is apparently moving in the direction of a Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair match that could take place at next month’s Royal Rumble event. Meltzer stated the following:

“If [Lynch] loses and Charlotte is the champion, that’s fine, but if Ronda loses and Nia becomes the champion that kinda sucks. So, but you know Charlotte can cost her the match because I’m pretty sure that they’re gonna go with Ronda and Charlotte at Royal Rumble. I mean based on everything I heard that was the direction.”

Currently, Charlotte Flair is scheduled to face Becky Lynch and Asuka tonight at WWE TLC 2018 in a Triple Threat match for the Smackdown women’s title. The event will be held later tonight at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.