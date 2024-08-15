Ronda Rousey Says Part Of Her Wishes She’d Wrestled In The Triple H Era

Ronda Rousey says she wishes in part that she could have wrestled in the new Triple H era of WWE. Rousey recently spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture and during the conversation, she looked back at her in-ring debut for WWE at WrestleMania 34 when she teamed up with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

“It was an incredible introduction,” Rousey said (per Fightful). “Part of me wishes the time that I wrestled would have been in the Triple H era and not the Vince (McMahon) era because he was the one that believed in me from the very beginning.”

She continued, “I’ve been hearing incredible things about how he’s running stuff now. It was such an experience.”

Rousey finished up with WWE at SummerSlam 2023 and has said she’s not keen on a return to the company.