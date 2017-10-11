Ronda Rousey Plays Coy When Asked About WWE Future

TMZ recently tried to get a straight answer from Ronda Rousey about if she will sign with WWE but she didn’t seem willing to provide one. A run with WWE has been rumored for some time, with both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H saying they were open to bringing her in. As far as a match goes, a Wrestlemania match with Charlotte Flair has been heavily rumored, which Charlotte thinks could main event.

But Rousey is refusing to say if she’s going there at all. When asked, she replied: “If you were a real fan, would you really wanna know? I enjoy it more that way, and I don’t wanna ruin anything.”

As a bonus, her husband (and fellow MMA fighter) Travis Browne was asked if he might make the jump as well. He said: “We’re still making decisions on my part … I’m not gonna say no!””