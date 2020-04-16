WWE News: Ronda Rousey Tries Mortal Kombat 11 for the First Time, Stock Update, Bella Twins’ Mother Reaches a Breaking Point

– Former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey released a new gaming Let’s Play video this week where she plays Mortal Kombat 11 for the first time. Rousey portrayed the role of Sonya Blade in the latest installment for the hit fighting game franchise. You can check out that new Ronda Rousey video below.

– For a WWE stock update for today, the company’s stock opened up at $39.05 per share earlier this morning. Since that time, it’s gone up to $39.76, where it’s currently sitting as of writing this.

– E! Entertainment released a clip from Total Bellas where Brie and Nikki’s mother reaches a breaking point with her daughters. You can view that clip below.