Ronda Rousey On Possibility Of Bray Wyatt Returning to WWE, Teases New Move She Hasn’t Used

Ronda Rousey is excited about the possibility of Bray Wyatt returning to WWE. As has been reported, WWE has been airing a series of “White Rabbit” teasers via QR codes with clues that have led many to speculate Wyatt is on his way back to the company. On her latest YouTube gaming stream, Rousey weighed in on Wyatt’s possible return and her hopes that Bo Dallas is on the way back with his real-life brother. She also briefly mentioned a new move she’s waiting to use; you can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Wyatt’s possible return: “Oh God, if Bray Wyatt came back, I would die! You know what I would love? If Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas came back and Bo was part of his cult. Ugh, I just want to see them together. Why not!?”

On her new move that she’s waiting to debut: “I actually have this rolling choke that’s pretty cool that I haven’t really busted out that is looking for a name.”