Ronda Rousey Praises Athena & Billie Starkz After ROH TV Match

Ronda Rousey took to social media to praise Athena and Billie Starkz after facing them on last week’s ROH TV. As previously reported, Rousey teamed with Marina Shafir to defeat Athena and Starkz on last Thursday’s show. Rousey posted to her Instagram account to comment on the match, writing:

“Apparently kneeing people in the face is great for your hair – @marinashafir is that a smile I see? Thank you @athenapalmer_fg and @billie_starkz for being down to get down at the very last minute, you ladies are killing it”

Rousey’s appearance is not part of a long-term deal with AEW/ROH, though Tony Khan said that they’d love to have her any time it’s convenient.