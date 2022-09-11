Ronda Rousey Praises Brock Lesnar, Says He’s ‘Been the Absolute Coolest’ to Her in WWE

– During her recent livestream earlier this month, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey had high praise for fellow WWE Superstar and UFC Champion Brock Lesnar, and he’s been very cool to her while in WWE. The two didn’t cross paths much in UFC, since she had her run when Lesnar was largely done with MMA. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com).

“I think he’s fantastic. I think he’s awesome … We kind of didn’t cross paths in MMA, he was kind of before my time a little bit but since coming to WWE, he’s been the absolute coolest. He’s super smart, I never would’ve guessed. In MMA I always just kind of assume, you know, fighters are all of a certain … They’re not the scholarly types, the most of them.”

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE programming since losing his Last Man Standing Match with Roman Reigns in July at SummerSlam 2022.