Ronda Rousey Praises Mercedes Mone For Helping Her In Their 2019 Match

In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Wrestling Inc, Ronda Rousey praised Mercedes Mone for her work in helping her in their match at WWE Royal Rumble 2019. Rousey was the RAW women’s champion at the time and admitted that she didn’t know what she was doing in the match.

She said: “I basically told her: ‘I don’t know what I’m doing, you make this match! I’ll do whatever you want!’ I flew out to meet her in New York, with her friend, Red,” Rousey said. Mone and her friend then pieced together the match, and Rousey even says that she was taught how to catch a Suicide Dive. Rousey then reiterated that she deferred to Mone’s expertise, and admitted that she didn’t know what she was doing, but that she’s coachable and good at taking direction. “So, I put all that trust into her, and it was like ‘you make the match and I will do it.’ Her coming out afterward was an unscripted moment, we didn’t plan that out or anything like that. It really just spoke volumes to the differences between us, and where we’re coming from and how people felt about this world.“