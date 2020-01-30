Ronda Rousey Praises Rhea Ripley, Wants Charlotte Flair vs. Ripley at WrestleMania

– Speaking with Corey Graves on this week’s After the Bell, Ronda Rousey had some great things to say about NXT and Rhea Ripley in specific. Rousey is one of the guests on this week’s episode and talked about how much she’s been enjoying watching NXT during her time off.

Rousey noted that she would love to have a match with Ripley and added that she hopes Charlotte Flair uses her Royal Rumble win to challenge Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Highlights and the video clip are below:

On what her run did for the women’s division: “I came out to give the women as much momentum as possible, and you know, I was able to do that. And they’re taking it and running with it, and they are doing better than ever. [They] have more momentum than ever, and I love all the new names that have really come up this year. I’m like, obsessed with NXT, I love them so much right now. And Shayna is kicking so much ass right now. She’s the whole reason I think that me and the other Four Horsewomen are in wrestling, you know? So it’s really great to see her get all the success she deserves, and she’s really just getting started.”

On who else is on her radar: “Oh my god, Rhea Ripley. She is doing amazing. I would love to have a match with her someday. She matches up with everybody so differently, and there’s so many things that she could really pull out of people that they can’t do with anybody else. So I’m really looking forward to seeing if we ever get that opportunity, but I’d love to get in the ring with her. She’s fantastic.”

On who she wants to see Charlotte Flair face at WrestleMania: “I mean, it’s starting now that I’m having a girl crush or something. I swear it’s nothing like that. But I really hope that Charlotte picks Rhea Ripley. I really do. I mean, Charlotte and Becky have great matches, but they’ve had so many of them. I feel like it’s time to get some new girls in the circulation. And Charlotte and Rhea just — even body types in general, the athleticism and everything like that. I believe they’re such a unique matchup that I think they could put on definitely a WrestleMania level of show. And this has been NXT’s year. And I think it’s their time to be, the first time that they’re picked by a Royal Rumble winner to face at Mania.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s After the Bell with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.