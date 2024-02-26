Various News: Ronda Rousey Announces Book Signing Tour Dates, List of Producers For TNA This Weekend, Latest Being the Dark Order

– As previously noted, Ronda Rousey is set to appear at this year’s Wrestlecon in Philadelphia. It will be one of several dates on her book tour, as she signs copies of Our Fight. The other dates include:

* April 2 – Barnes & Noble in NYC at 5 PM.

* April 3 at An Unlikely Story in Plainview, MA at 7 PM.

* April 4 at R.J. Julia Booksellers in Middletown, CT at 5 PM.

* April 6 at Wrestlecon in Philadelphia from 9 AM – 2 PM EST

* April 7 at Thurber House in Columbus, Ohio at 12 PM EST.

* April 8 at Magers and Quinn Bookstore in Minneapolis at 7 PM

* April 11 at Book Soup in West Hollywood, CA at 6 PM Pacific.

* April 12 at Barnes & Noble in Las Vegas at 6 PM.

* April 19 at Warwick’s Bookstore in La Jolla, CA at 7 PM

– PWInsider reports that the producers for this past weekend’s TNA tapings include: Lance Storm, D’Lo Brown, Deaner, Gail Kim. Ace Steel, Rhino, Chris Sabin, RD Evans and Delirious.

– The latest Being the Dark Order is now online.