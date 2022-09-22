Ronda Rousey Questions Whether AEW All Out Brawl Was A Work

Ronda Rousey isn’t certain that the reported backstage brawl at AEW All Out wasn’t a work. The WWE star was asked on one of her recent YouTube livestreams about the situation, which of course saw a fight break out backstage between The Elite, CM Punk and Ace Steel over Punk’s comments during the post-show media scrum. Rousey questioned whether the whole thing was legitimate.

“Was there a real fight?” she asked (per Wrestling Inc). “Everything is all hearsay. I don’t know what to say. I wasn’t there when it happened… I know I didn’t see it, but are you sure it’s not, you know, a work?”

There were some questioning early on whether the whole situation was a work, though that doesn’t seem to be the case. AEW stripped Punk and The Elite of the AEW World and Trios Championships, respectively, and suspended all involved. Punk and Steel’s futures with AEW are reportedly still unclear at this time.