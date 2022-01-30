Ronda Rousey on Reaction to WWE Return: ‘You Can Expect Me Not to Fall for It This Time’

– It’s official. Ronda Rousey is back in WWE. The former UFC and WWE Raw Women’s Champion entered No. 28 in the women’s Royal Rumble at tonight’s event. She ultimately eliminated Charlotte Flair to win the match and earn a title shot for WrestleMania. Following her victory, Rousey spoke backstage with Sarah Schreiber on her win. Below are some clips and highlights.

Ronda Rousey on making a statement with her Rumble win: “Yeah, it is. I mean that’s the statement I meant to make, and I don’t know. That wasn’t a question at all. That was a statement.”

On her reaction to the moment: “I’m gonna go back to my bus and love on my little baby, and that’s the only thing I care about right now. My priorities have changed.”

On why she returned tonight: “Why? Because it’s the Royal Rumble, and I’ve always wanted to come out and win the Royal Rumble. What do you why tonight? What other night would be better?”

Rousey on what fans can expect from her: “Well, there was quite a reaction tonight, and you can expect me not to fall for it this time. I’ll see you guys on Monday.”

With the Rumble win, Rousey will now go on to face the WWE Women’s Champion of her choice at WrestleMania 38 later this year in Dallas, Texas.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet @RondaRousey reacts to winning the 2022 #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/CJccxIHLKx — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022

