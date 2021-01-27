Ronda Rousey Reacts to Being a Royal Rumble Betting Odds Favorite

There’s no indication that Ronda Rousey is coming back for the Royal Rumble, but she’s a betting odds favorite and took to Twitter to react to that. Rousey is currently listed in betting odds by Odds Shark as the #2 favorite to win the Rumble behind only Rhea Ripley. Rousey is listed at +750, meaning that if you bet $100 you would get $750 back if she won. Ripley is not far ahead of her at +700.

Rousey noticed her status as the #2 favorite and took to Twitter to comment, making reference to the recent story about how the Wall Street Bets subreddit managed to push GameStop’s market price through the roof and make stock owners very happy despite its not being expected to turn a profit into 2023. She wrote:

“Best way to make a profit since r/wallstreetbets did that stuff with GameStop I don’t understand #RoyalRumble2021”

Rousey hasn’t been seen in a WWE ring since she lost the Raw Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35.