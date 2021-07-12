Ronda Rousey Reacts To Conor McGregor’s Loss At UFC 264

Saturday wasn’t a good night for Conor McGregor as he not only lost at UFC 264, but he broke his ankle and had to have surgery. In a post on Twitter, Ronda Rousey gave her thoughts on the fact that McGregor was already promoting a rematch with Dustin Poirier as soon as the fight had ended.

She wrote: “I’m amazed that as soon as you hit the ground you were already promoting the next fight @TheNotoriousMMA – I def wouldn’t have had the mind to do that. The other fighters, @ufc and media are lucky to have you.”

McGregor replied: ““Thank you for the message Ronda! I appreciate it greatly.”

