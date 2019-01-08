Ronda Rousey Reacts To Facing Sasha Banks At Royal Rumble

View this post on Instagram

@sashabankswwe Congrats on your win against @niajaxwwe last night, it’ll be my honor to defend my #rawwomenschampionship from you. But it’ll be my absolute pleasure dispelling the #fantasy of the #fauxhorsewomen when I beat you at the #RoyalRumble – this is the #reality era, and the real #4horsewomen are here to define it. #TheBossVsTheBaddest #RondaVsSasha #Jan27 #4horsewomenVSfauxhorsewomen check link in bio for context if you missed the action last night 😉