– Ronda Rousey is keeping busy during her time away from WWE as she recently filmed a mock trailer for a film called “TABLES” starring Rousey’s husband Travis Browne, and WWE superstars Paige and D-Von Dudley. Both Paige and D-Von recently appeared on “Goat Walk,” Rousey’s interview series on her YouTube channel.

From the description: “All hell breaks loose on a peaceful retreat as a strange and violent force terrorizes Browsey Acres. The stipulations have changed for Ronda Rousey and friends in the brand new survival horror, TABLES.”

The video mock trailer is not only a play on D-Von’s famous saying but given that Rousey is destroying the tables, it could be viewed as her getting revenge on what the table did to her at WrestleMania 35 when she suffered a hand injury while flipping a table.

Rousey also released a deleted scenes and gag reel video: