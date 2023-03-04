– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey had her arm in a sling on Friday Night SmackDown last night after a brawl she was in earlier in the show. She and Shayna Baszler were originally scheduled to face Natalya and Tegan Nox. However, Rousey said she was “injured” during the brawl. According to a report by PWTorch, Rousey aggravated a prior injury, which kept her off last night’s show.

PWTorch reports that Rousey’s injury is not expected to keep her off the WrestleMania 39 card. WWE has not yet confirmed Rousey’s matchup yet for the premium live event, which takes place over two nights next month.

Due to Rousey not wrestling on last night’s show, Baszler instead faced Nox in a singles match. Baszler picked up the win over Nox with an armbar.