Ronda Rousey Reportedly Pushed For Her Tag Team With Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey is teaming up with Shayna Baszler on WWE TV, and a new report notes that Rousey pushed for it to happen. Rousey and Baszler are set to be part of the WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way women’s tag match at tis coming weekend’s PPV, and Fightful Select reports that Rousey was a proponent of the team and sought to have it happen.

According to the report, the plan was originally for Rousey to face Raquel Rodriguez at the Royal Rumble where she would retain the Smackdown WOmen’s Championship, with that plan set up until December. However, creative could not be agreed upon for the road heading into WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley had already been planned to win the Ropyal Rumble and she would have faced Rousey for the title at WrestleMania, while Charlotte Flair would have faced Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Instead of that happening, Rousey pushed to team with Baszler and her match with Rodriguez was moved up to December. Flair was then of course brought back to TV on Smackdown and won the Smackdown Women’s Championship the same day. Flair herself did not know that she was set to win the title.