Ronda Rousey Reportedly Set To Take Time Off From WWE

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler recently made their return to WWE, appearing for the first time since Wrestlemania 39. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rousey is set to take a break from the company soon.

Rousey and Baszler were originally supposed to win the WWE women’s tag team titles at Wrestlemania, which was the first step of a long-term storyline with Rousey. The team would hold the belts for some time to establish their reign and then do the storyline they were building to. However, she suffered an injury and so they won a ‘Wrestlemania Showcase’ match instead. Since then, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the belts from Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. Rousey and Baszler attacked Rodriguez on RAW to announce their return.

Rousey was originally planning before Wrestlemania to take time off at a certain time. The idea was to tell the story involving her and end it before her hiatus. So WWE will have to speed up their plans if she doesn’t agree to stay around longer.