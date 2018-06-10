Ronda Rousey Reportedly Upset During Recent RAW Appearance

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Ringside News, Dave Meltzer suggested that Ronda Rousey was upset during a segment on RAW, in which she was providing commentary for Natalya vs. Nia Jax.

He said: “So the Ronda thing was evidently scripted and that’s probably why the announcers went back and asked the same question twice. Several people have remarked who are in there and everything that it was very bad judgment putting Ronda in there scripted and clearly she wasn’t, I mean she was so standoffish. She was the wrong Ronda. I mean you can tell she’s not a good actress. When she’s not happy you can see right through it and it was bad creative to sit her there for 11 minutes and have nothing to say except ‘my husband does that.’ It’s like whatever.“