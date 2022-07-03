Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title, Liv Morgan Successfully Cashes In At WWE Money in the Bank

It was a shocking moment at WWE Money in the Bank as Liv Morgan cashed in on Ronda Rousey to win the Smackdown Women’s title. Rousey had just retained the title with a submission over Natalya when Morgan, who won the contract earlier in the night, cashed in. Rousey caught Liv in an ankle lock but Liv countered with a rollup to pin Rousey and win.

This is Morgan’s first reign. This ends Rousey’s run as Smackdown Women’s Champion at 55 days. She previously won the title at Wrestlemania Backlash, defeating Charlotte Flair.

