wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title, Liv Morgan Successfully Cashes In At WWE Money in the Bank
It was a shocking moment at WWE Money in the Bank as Liv Morgan cashed in on Ronda Rousey to win the Smackdown Women’s title. Rousey had just retained the title with a submission over Natalya when Morgan, who won the contract earlier in the night, cashed in. Rousey caught Liv in an ankle lock but Liv countered with a rollup to pin Rousey and win.
This is Morgan’s first reign. This ends Rousey’s run as Smackdown Women’s Champion at 55 days. She previously won the title at Wrestlemania Backlash, defeating Charlotte Flair.
You can follow along with our live coverage of the show here.
💕🖤💕🖤💕🖤💕🖤@NatbyNature arrives in style at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/OLOmYXxafy
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
Just like the birthday boy @BretHart! 😎@NatbyNature #MITB pic.twitter.com/gKdCeDjdL1
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
#SmackDown #WomensTitle on the line at #MITB right now!@NatbyNature vs. @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/LKG45K4CeQ
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
Not now, @RondaRousey's in the zone!#MITB pic.twitter.com/FdFfjSLKxN
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
#SmackDown Women's Champion @RondaRousey on the offense!#MITB pic.twitter.com/EkYDacoXzb
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
🙌🙌🙌@RondaRousey #MITB pic.twitter.com/3uGEgoTc5Y
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
INCREDIBLE!@NatbyNature @RondaRousey #MITB pic.twitter.com/PRDx2ml41g
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
Who is walking out of #MITB as the #SmackDown Women's Champion?! pic.twitter.com/k2cwC427r4
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
#SmackDown Women's Champion @RondaRousey retains at #MITB following a grueling title defense against @NatbyNature! pic.twitter.com/vAfKALrRFB
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
LIV MORGAN!!!!!!!!!!!!@YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB pic.twitter.com/jo2YU74QNM
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
IT'S HAPPENING!!!!!!!!@YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB pic.twitter.com/SgEafZWU3M
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
😲😲😲😲😲😲😲@RondaRousey #MITB pic.twitter.com/2sGTs1o3KT
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
LIV MORGAN IS YOUR NEW #SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPION!!!!!!!!!!!@YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB pic.twitter.com/TY6C2pMCx0
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
