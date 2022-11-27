wrestling / News

Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Survivor Series

November 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Survivor Series Ronda Rousey Image Credit: WWE

Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE Survivor Series with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact, beating Shotzi at the PPV. Rousey defeated SHotzi at Saturday’s show, making her tap out to the armbar. You can see clips from the match below.

Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands at 49 days, having won it from Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules in October. Our live coverage of Survivor Series is here.

