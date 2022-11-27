wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Survivor Series
Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE Survivor Series with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact, beating Shotzi at the PPV. Rousey defeated SHotzi at Saturday’s show, making her tap out to the armbar. You can see clips from the match below.
Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands at 49 days, having won it from Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules in October. Our live coverage of Survivor Series is here.
What a dive from @ShotziWWE into the WWE Universe at #SurvivorSeries!!! pic.twitter.com/F7Sw11UsHR
— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2022
¿Podrá @ShotziWWE vencer a @RondaRousey en #SurvivorSeries? pic.twitter.com/X6jMLh5d1a
— WWE Español (@wweespanol) November 27, 2022
𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙎𝙏𝙄𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇@RondaRousey retains her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship! 🏆#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/Xg3fpa2BJ4
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 27, 2022
