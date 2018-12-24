wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Retains Title Against Natalya on Raw
– WWE Raw women’s champion and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey was victorious tonight on Raw. She successfully defended her title against Natalya and defeated her by submission with her signature armbar hold. You can check out some photos and video highlights for the match that were posted online below. The highlights from WWE also include the finish of the match.
The Rousey vs. Natalya match was actually taped last week. The match played up Natalya’s history with Rousey and how she helped train her for WWE. You can also check out 411’s ongoing live coverage of Monday Night Raw RIGHT HERE.
