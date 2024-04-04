Ronda Rousey Says If She Returns To Wrestling, It’d Be Independent Events

In an interview with The Rachel Hollis Podcast (via Fightful), Ronda Rousey spoke about not wanting to perform in major stadiums anymore, as she’d only do independent events if she returns to wrestling.

She said: “Honestly, I don’t like performing in big stadiums. Non-televised house shows are my favorite. If I were to continue wrestling, I’d probably do some indie stuff in town. That’s the stuff I enjoy. I love it when it’s small enough and you can interact with the crowd. Those are things I enjoy. I don’t feel like I have to be on TV and in a stadium to have a good time. If anything, it puts a lot of undo pressure on it. I just want to go out and have fun. That’s kind of what got lost I think because it snowballed into being about the women’s division and trying to elevate everybody. I had to check myself when it got to the point of, ‘Okay, this company isn’t going to work with me to create something great and I’m just an action figure on their board.’ I just want to be here and have fun with my friends. That’s what it’s about. I think the women there now are amazing and they got this and I believe they are going to continue without me. I get the most fulfillment doing small shows and what I’m doing is not dissected by a million people.”