Ronda Rousey Makes Return On WWE Smackdown, Helps Shayna Baszler Attack Natalya
Ronda Rousey is back on WWE TV, returning on this week’s Smackdown and taking out Natalya. Rousey made her first appearance on tonight’s show since she lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair in late December, coming out as Natalya and Shayna Baszler were in the ring. Natalya had said that Shayna was a knockoff version of Rousey and Baszler said she was tired of being compared to Rousey.
Rousey teased facing off with Baszler before Baszlr turned and attacked Nattie, with Rousey joining in. Shotzi tried to make the save but got beat down, as you can see below:
After calling @QoSBaszler a "knock off version of @RondaRousey," @NatbyNature faces the wrath of both of them… 👀#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/fnsglsiuMt
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2023
