Ronda Rousey Reveals Vince McMahon’s Advice to Her Before WrestleMania 34

– Ronda Rousey spoke with Sports Illustrated and discussed her appearance at WrestleMania 34, wanting to main event a WrestleMania and more. Highlights are below:

On wanting to headline Wrestlemania: “It’s definitely a goal of mine to be one of the first women to headline WrestleMania. But who that would be against or even if that would be a possibility is yet to be seen.”

On what advice Vince McMahon gave her before Wrestlemania 34: “I usually walk out and I’m all business, but Vince specifically told me to go out and allow myself to feel everything that I was feeling and not hide anything. And not to try and go out and be the tough girl, but to allow myself to smile, to enjoy it because, according to Vince, when I smile the whole world wants to hug me.”

On her ad for Twizzlers: “I think it’s funny when people have this impression of me being one of the meanest and most serious people on the planet, because I used to have a really hard time keeping a straight face in my staredowns. I’d crack up and giggle every single time. My ‘mean’ face is something I had to practice and learn. It’s hard for me to stay serious in general. It’s something I had to train just like anything else. And with Twizzlers I could finally crack up and joke around and it wouldn’t be a screw-up. For once I was doing exactly what I was supposed to.”

On being a trailblazer in MMA: “I was meant to be the one that clears that path, the one to make the journey a little bit easier for everyone after me so they can keep clearing paths for those behind them. It’s almost kind of like we can all only go as far as we possibly can and make it a little bit easier for the people after us so that they can go a little farther than we did.”