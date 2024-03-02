wrestling / News

Ronda Rousey, Ricky Starks, Nic Nemeth, Matt Riddle, More Set for WrestleCon

March 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleCon 2024 - Ronda Rousey Image Credit: WrestleCon

– WrestleCon announced a number of new guests for this year’s convention including former WWE Women’s Champion and UFC Champion Ronda Rousey, WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Jordynne Grace, Jonathan Gresham, Janai Kai, Bryce Remsburg, Xia Brookside, Nic Nemeth, Matt Riddle, Shun Skywalker, Josh Alexander, Ricky Starks, Bryan Keith, and Thunder Rosa. WrestleCon 2024 is set for April 4-7 during WrestleMania Week in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

