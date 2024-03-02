Ronda Rousey, Ricky Starks, Nic Nemeth, Matt Riddle, More Set for WrestleCon

– WrestleCon announced a number of new guests for this year’s convention including former WWE Women’s Champion and UFC Champion Ronda Rousey, WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Jordynne Grace, Jonathan Gresham, Janai Kai, Bryce Remsburg, Xia Brookside, Nic Nemeth, Matt Riddle, Shun Skywalker, Josh Alexander, Ricky Starks, Bryan Keith, and Thunder Rosa. WrestleCon 2024 is set for April 4-7 during WrestleMania Week in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Four great talent adds today! pic.twitter.com/voGafZdVjZ — WrestleCon – Philadelphia- April 4-7 (@wrestlecon) February 27, 2024

Saturday only! @RondaRousey Pro photos, autographs, table selfies, hand signed books are all now live/for sale. Info over at https://t.co/xgAfPmCr5i #Rondabooktour pic.twitter.com/pvjyMmdw5h — WrestleCon – Philadelphia- April 4-7 (@wrestlecon) February 27, 2024

HEY TOUGH GUY, here are some more great additions! pic.twitter.com/tUju86vf6e — WrestleCon – Philadelphia- April 4-7 (@wrestlecon) February 29, 2024