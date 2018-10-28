Quantcast

 

WWE News: Ronda Rousey’s Road to Evolution, The Riott Squad on the Importance of Evolution, and Tekken 7 Tournament on UpUpDownDown

October 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a video showcasing Ronda Rousey’s road to tonight’s Evolution event. You can check out that video in the player below.

– WWE released a video with The Riott Squad talking about the importance of Evolution tonight. You can check out that video in the player below.

– Xavier Woods released a new video for his UpUpDownDown channel for a Tekken 7 tournament featuring Alexander WOlfe vs. Jey Uso. You can check out that video below.

