WWE News: Ronda Rousey’s Road to Evolution, The Riott Squad on the Importance of Evolution, and Tekken 7 Tournament on UpUpDownDown

– WWE released a video showcasing Ronda Rousey’s road to tonight’s Evolution event. You can check out that video in the player below.

– WWE released a video with The Riott Squad talking about the importance of Evolution tonight. You can check out that video in the player below.

– Xavier Woods released a new video for his UpUpDownDown channel for a Tekken 7 tournament featuring Alexander WOlfe vs. Jey Uso. You can check out that video below.