Various News: Ronda Rousey Shares New Roadie Saga Video, Shinsuke Nakamura Plays Fire Pro Wrestling, Bella Twins Showcase Brand at NY Fashion Week

– Former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey shared a new video on her YouTube channel on the latest installment of the “Roadie Saga,” where they found a lost dog who she names Roadie. You can check out that video below.

– Xavier Woods released a new Superstar Savepoint video for UpUpDownDown where he plays Fire Pro Wrestling with Shinsuke Nakamura. You can check out that video below.

– The Bella Twins showcased their Birdiebee brand at the Fashinnovation at New York Fashion Week. You can check out a vlog they released on the event below.