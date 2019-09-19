wrestling / News
Various News: Ronda Rousey Shares New Roadie Saga Video, Shinsuke Nakamura Plays Fire Pro Wrestling, Bella Twins Showcase Brand at NY Fashion Week
September 19, 2019 | Posted by
– Former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey shared a new video on her YouTube channel on the latest installment of the “Roadie Saga,” where they found a lost dog who she names Roadie. You can check out that video below.
– Xavier Woods released a new Superstar Savepoint video for UpUpDownDown where he plays Fire Pro Wrestling with Shinsuke Nakamura. You can check out that video below.
– The Bella Twins showcased their Birdiebee brand at the Fashinnovation at New York Fashion Week. You can check out a vlog they released on the event below.
