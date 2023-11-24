wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Wins ROH TV Debut With Marina Shafir
Ronda Rousey was victorious in her ROH TV debut, teaming with Marina Shafir to beat Billie Starkz and Athena. Rousey made her debut in the company in the tag team match and picked up the win by making Starkz tap to the armbar. Athena tried to make the save for her Minion In Training, but Shafir kept her from doing so.
After the match, Athena went after Rousey and Shafir with the ROH Women’s Championship but missed. Rousey grabbed the Championship as Athena fled the ring.
The match was taped last Friday at the AEW Rampage and Collision tapings.
Athena hit Ronda Rousey with a Croyt's Wrath tonight!
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) November 24, 2023
.@RondaRousey makes Billie tap out!!
Man, what a great match.
These 4 women had the crowd chanting "THIS IS AWESOME!!" a couple of times.
Go check it out when you can.#WatchROH #RingOfHonor pic.twitter.com/Tl0lLWxkzs
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) November 24, 2023
.@RondaRousey may have her sights set on the ROH Women's Championship.
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) November 24, 2023
